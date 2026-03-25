SHAH ALAM, March 25 — A 14-year-old boy died after he is believed to have fallen from the seventh floor of an apartment in Section 19 here yesterday afternoon.

He was found unconscious by members of the public at the base of the building around 4.20 pm and was rushed to Hospital Shah Alam, where he was pronounced dead at 5.40 pm.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Ramsay Embol said a report on the incident was received at 6.44 pm.

“Initial investigations indicated the victim fell from the fifth floor, but further inquiries suggest he may have fallen from the seventh floor.

“Checks at the scene found no signs of foul play, and the case has been classified as a sudden death report (SDR). A post-mortem will be conducted today to determine the cause of death,” he said in a statement.

Those with information are urged to contact the investigating officer or Seri Muda police station chief Insp Zulhusni Hasani at 011-39360779, or the Shah Alam district police headquarters at 03-55202222 to assist in the investigation. — AFP