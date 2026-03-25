KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — The Education Ministry (MOE) remains committed to implementing various initiatives to address teachers’ workload, as outlined in the Malaysia Education Blueprint (RPM) 2026–2035.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the RPM 2026–2035 sets priorities to ensure teachers can fully focus on teaching and learning (PdP).

“The 80:20 policy stipulates that 80 per cent of subject teachers’ time is allocated to activities related to PdP, while the remaining 20 per cent is for non-teaching tasks.

“Teacher well-being is influenced by various factors, including workload beyond core responsibilities, work environment, emotional aspects, and opportunities for professional development,” she posted on Facebook yesterday.

Since 2023, various initiatives have been implemented to reduce teachers’ workload, including appointing 20,997 volunteers for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations, implementing the Malaysia Short-Term Employment Programme (MySTEP) for teacher assistants, and appointing full-time hostel wardens’ assistants. — Bernama