KUCHING, March 25 — The Sarawak government will develop port facilities to accommodate international cruise liners carrying between 2,000 and 6,000 tourists per vessel at Damai, said Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

The Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Project Coordinator for Regional Development Agencies, DBKU, and Islamic Affairs) revealed that the project would be carried out by the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC).

“The cruise routes will start from Phuket and stop at Port Swettenham, Penang and Singapore before heading to Hong Kong, bypassing Borneo due to the absence of a suitable port.

“To address this, a port is currently being planned and is expected to be completed within two to three years, allowing cruise ships to stop in Damai,” he told reporters at his Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house here.

The Pantai Damai assemblyman said the state government has identified the constituency as one of the areas to be further upgraded for tourism.

He pointed out that over the past 20 years, the tourism area has transformed, particularly with infrastructure that has been continuously upgraded and improved over time. Among the main attractions under Pantai Damai are Telaga Air, Damai, and Santubong, including Pasir Pandak and Buntal.

“In Telaga Air, specifically Kampung Trombol, the i-CATS College will be developed and upgraded into a full university. Located approximately 2km from Telaga Air, the construction has already begun and is expected to be completed within two to three years, covering an area of 200 acres. This development is expected to boost both the tourism and education sectors in the area,” he said.

Other identified tourism zones in the vicinity include coastal areas such as Trombol, Telaga Air, Kampung Sibu Laut, and Sungai Aur, which have already been upgraded with ecotourism facilities, he said.

He noted that the number of tourists has increased, citing the fishing village of Telaga Air as an example where there are crowds of visitors on weekends.

To further support growth, he said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has been informed of the need to improve connectivity in the area.

“The state government will develop two highways, one as a continuation of the Pehin Sri Adenan Satem Highway and another leading to Kampung Telaga Air, both as dual carriageways.

“A second road will also connect to the upcoming university. These main roads are expected to improve accessibility and convenience for tourists and visitors,” he said.

The second key area of Damai, which includes Santubong, Kampung Pasir Pandak, and Pasir Panjang will also require effective development, including the upgrading of Jalan Sultan Tengah from Bulatan Yayasan to Damai, spanning 22.4km, he said.

“The existing single carriageway will be expanded into a dual carriageway with bicycle lanes, jogging, and pedestrian paths, in the centre will be the green line designated for the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) system.

“On the proposed Damai port, SEDC has been informed and the project is expected to begin either at the end of this year or early 2027. The location has been identified near Camp Permai, while existing facilities will remain. The project cost, however, has yet to be disclosed,” he added. — The Borneo Post