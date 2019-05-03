Nokia 1 Plus with Android Go now on sale in Malaysia for RM329

The Nokia 1 Plus is officially priced at RM329 and it comes with a free limited edition phone case. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — Nokia’s ultra-budget Android smartphone, the Nokia 1 Plus, is now available in Malaysia. This is an Android Go device that offers a lightweight stock Android experience.

According to Nokia Malaysia, the Nokia 1 Plus is officially priced at RM329 and it comes with a free limited edition phone case. Their Facebook post didn’t mention where you can buy it but if you’re interested, you can probably check at your nearest Nokia retailer.

In terms of specs, the Nokia 1 Plus comes with very low-level hardware which is typical with Android Go edition devices. Overall, it is basically a bigger version of last year’s Nokia 1.

The new Plus model has a 5.45″ FWVGA+ IPS display that comes with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Powering the device is a 1.5GHz MediaTek MT6739WW Quad-Core processor with 1GB of LPDDR3 RAM and it has 8GB of storage. For taking pictures, it has an 8MP main camera, while the front comes with a 5MP selfie shooter. Powering the Nokia 1 Plus is a 2,500mAh battery that charges via microUSB.

The device still has a 3.5mm headphone jack, supports 4G LTE connectivity, 802.11n WiFi and it also comes with FM Radio. Out of the box, it runs on Android 9 Pie (Go Edition).

Apart from the Nokia 1 Plus, there are other Android Go options that are priced under RM400. This includes the Redmi Go that’s going for RM299 and the Wiko Y60 thats priced at RM269. — SoyaCincau