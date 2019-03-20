The 2019 iMac gets a performance boost

The iMac which comes in 21.5″ Retina 4K (4096×2304) and 27″ Retina 5K (5120×2880) screen options are still one of the best in the business. — Picture courtesy of Apple via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Apple’s iMac is getting a performance boost in 2019 with the option of up to 8-core Intel 9th generation processor.

For the first time on the iMac, you can also get it with Radeon Pro Vega graphics which is great for developing 3D content and editing videos with complex effects.

The iMac which comes in 21.5″ Retina 4K (4096×2304) and 27″ Retina 5K (5120×2880) screen options are still one of the best in the business with 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide colour gamut and great viewing angles.

On the 21.5″ version, you can configure your iMac with up to a 3.2GHz 6-core 8th gen Core i7 processor with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of SSD.

Meanwhile, the 27″ version can be specced-up to a 3.6GHz 8-core 9th gen Core i9 processor, with up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM and 2TB of SSD.

In the graphics department, the higher-specced 21.5″ version can be selected with a Radeon Pro Vega 20 with 4GB of HBM2 memory which gives a graphics boost of up to 80 per cent.

The 27″ iMac can be configured with a Radeon Pro Vega 48 with 8GB of HBM2 memory and this offers a graphics improvement of up to 50per cent.

For storage, Apple is still retaining the option for a traditional 5,400RPM hard drive as well as a Fusion Drive, underneath its high-performance SSD selection.

In terms of design, the iMac still retains its sleek all-in-one desktop form factor with a mixture of aluminium and glass.

Both models offer a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4x USB 3.0 ports, 2x Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports, Gigabit LAN port and an SDXC card slot at the back of the display.

The latest iMac models are now available on the Apple Malaysia Online Store with an estimated shipping time of 5-6 weeks.

The 21.5″ iMac with a Retina 4K display is priced from RM5,599 while the 27″ version with a Retina 5K display is going from RM7,699.

The base non-Retina iMac version is still available from RM4,749.

If money is no object, the total maxed out iMac option will cost you RM22,779.

That excludes adding an extra Magic Trackpad 2 and other optional software. — SoyaCincau