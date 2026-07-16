KUCHING, July 16 — Sarawak brewery 1602 has been cleared of any wrongdoing following the completion of a police investigation, with all seized products and merchandise returned to the company.

In a statement, 1602 managing director Datuk Seri Vincent Lee said the Attorney-General’s Chambers had reviewed the investigation findings and confirmed that the case did not involve any smuggling offence.

He said all beer products, merchandise and related items seized during the probe had since been returned, allowing the company to resume normal business operations.

Lee expressed relief that the investigation was concluded within a short period and thanked the Royal Malaysia Police for conducting what he described as a “professional, efficient and impartial investigation”.

“The findings ultimately confirmed that 1602 had not committed any smuggling offence, and all seized goods were therefore lawfully returned, enabling the company to continue its production, sales and business operations without interruption.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to the police for conducting a thorough, professional and swift investigation.

“Their dedication has cleared 1602 of any wrongdoing and allowed the public to see the truth,” he said.

Lee said the company had fully cooperated with authorities throughout the investigation by providing all relevant documents and information requested.

He also thanked consumers, business partners, distributors, retailers and members of the public who continued to support the company during the investigation, saying their confidence had strengthened 1602’s resolve to move forward.

“1602 is more than just a beer brand. It is a homegrown brand belonging to the people of Sarawak and Borneo.

“We are committed to building this brand into one that creates greater value for society and contributes meaningfully to our nation’s economy,” he said.

Lee reaffirmed the company’s commitment to transparency, integrity and compliance with all applicable laws and regulations while continuing to deliver quality products.

He added that 1602 would continue fulfilling its corporate responsibilities by operating within the law, improving product quality, and meeting consumers’ expectations.

On July 5, Lee confirmed that police had carried out an operation at the company’s warehouse in Kuching on July 3 following instructions from Bukit Aman’s Wildlife Crime Bureau/Special Intelligence Investigation Unit.

At the time, he said the company had fully cooperated by producing all licences and tax-related documents covering the brewing, wholesale and sale of its products.

He said police had informed the company that the case was being investigated as a suspected smuggling offence under Section 135 of the Customs Act 1967.

Lee had maintained that 1602 was legally brewed in Kuching and was not an imported alcoholic product, stressing that the company possessed all licences required to brew, wholesale, and sell alcoholic beverages in Malaysia, with all applicable duties and taxes duly paid. — The Borneo Post