MIRI, July 16 — The Sarawak police have crippled a drug trafficking syndicate in Miri with the arrest of a local man and the seizure of 55 kilogrammes of drugs, suspected to be methamphetamine worth an estimated RM2.75 million.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said the operation, conducted through two raids on July 8, began with a raid on a house along Jalan Cahaya, Miri Bypass, where a 27-year-old local man was arrested, and 30 kilogrammes of suspected methamphetamine were seized.

Following the arrest, police carried out a second raid at a house on Jalan Acacia, Miri, where they discovered another 25 kilogrammes of suspected methamphetamine.

A Proton Iswara, believed to have been used by the suspect for drug trafficking activities, was also seized.

“The total seizure is estimated to be worth RM2.75 million and could have supplied approximately 275,000 drug users,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Zainal said investigations revealed that the suspect had been working as a syndicate runner since June, receiving instructions through the Telegram messaging application and using a contactless delivery method to distribute the drugs.

He said the suspect received RM7,000 for each assignment and had been promised an additional RM15,000 upon completing every drug delivery.

The suspect tested positive for methamphetamine and has previous criminal and drug-related records.

He was initially remanded from July 9 to 15, with the remand subsequently extended until July 20.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the death penalty or life imprisonment upon conviction. — Bernama