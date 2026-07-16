KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has urged the government to restore the Federal Territories minister’s role as chairman of the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory Land Working Committee (JKTWPKL), saying the move would strengthen democratic accountability.

PAC chairman Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin said the committee was disappointed with the government’s response to its recommendations on Kuala Lumpur land development, particularly regarding the JKTWPKL chairmanship.

“Overall, PAC expresses its disappointment and dissatisfaction with the feedback provided, especially regarding several matters.

“Regarding the chairmanship of JKTWPKL, PAC takes note that the matter is subject to Cabinet consideration. However, PAC stresses that the position should be returned to the minister to strengthen democratic accountability,” she said at a press conference in Parliament today.

Mas Ermieyati said PAC was also concerned over the lack of engagement with Members of Parliament on matters involving land approvals in Kuala Lumpur, describing it as a “deeply regrettable gap” in the governance process.

She said that although PAC has two MPs representing the Federal Territories, and they have access to Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s One Stop Centre system, land approval processes under JKTWPKL’s jurisdiction continue to be carried out without any engagement with elected representatives.

“This means MPs are unaware of matters involving land approvals because they are not involved in any related meetings.

“The lack of transparency and information sharing has made it difficult for MPs to explain development-related objections raised by residents in their constituencies,” she said.

On the proposed introduction of a councillor system in DBKL, Mas Ermieyati said the committee was concerned that delays in amending relevant laws could weaken efforts to strengthen checks and balances.

She said relying solely on existing internal administrative reforms was insufficient to ensure organisational transparency, as it did not involve structural changes within DBKL.

“PAC hopes that comprehensive structural reforms will be given more serious attention by the government, as policy improvement recommendations are currently often returned for Cabinet consideration,” she said.

Mas Ermieyati called on the government to demonstrate genuine political will and reconsider PAC’s recommendations to address governance issues surrounding land management and development in Kuala Lumpur.

She added that PAC was concerned the voices of the people would continue to be sidelined, which could ultimately affect public wellbeing as a whole.