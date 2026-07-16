KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has implemented 16 governance and administrative reform initiatives over the past six months after receiving a low score in the Public Service Corruption Ranking under the 2025 Local Authority Star Rating System.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh said that DBKL scored only 0.08 per cent out of the allocated 5 per cent for the assessment. The poor result prompted DBKL to take drastic measures after recognising the seriousness of its performance.

She said that, based on the findings of a study conducted by the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) following an engagement session with Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur on March 2, four key recommendations were identified to strengthen DBKL’s administration, governance, integrity, and service delivery system.

The Segambut MP said that the first recommendation is to address five procedural weaknesses identified by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“These involve the management and implementation of a radio studio broadcast content production project; the management and allocation of Ramadan Bazaar sites; the management and monitoring of contracts for the provision of various business licensing services; the governance of the Malaysian Statutory Bodies Association Sports Championship; and the management of rental collection for the people’s housing and public housing projects administered by DBKL.

“We have also abolished the Special One Stop Centre (OSC) Committee to ensure the separation of powers and prevent political interference in development processes and decision-making,” she said in her reply to a question from Tan Kok Wai (PH–Cheras) on the list of governance reforms implemented by DBKL during the Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

In addition, Hannah said that access to the OSC 3.0 Plus Portal has now been granted to all MPs in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, enabling them to review development applications and submit their views to the mayor before any approvals are granted.

She added that DBKL has also capped the mayor’s authority to approve contributions at RM3,000. Any request exceeding that amount must be decided by the Top Management Committee.

Hannah said several new committees have also been established, including the Audit Committee, the Governance and Integrity Committee, and the Mayor’s Contributions Committee, to strengthen checks and balances and prevent conflicts of interest.

Responding to Tan’s supplementary question, Hannah said the reforms are intended to transform DBKL’s decision-making culture from one centred on individuals to a system based on good governance, collective decision-making, and integrity.

Meanwhile, she said the Audit Committee is no longer chaired by the mayor. DBKL has also introduced job rotation for officers holding sensitive positions, will roll out the use of body-worn cameras in phases beginning in the fourth quarter of this year, and is expanding the digitalisation of its services.

“As of July, a total of 170 online application services have been introduced, and DBKL is targeting 180 end-to-end online services by the end of the year to ensure service delivery is more transparent, efficient and accurate. By 2030, all applications will be processed online.

“With the implementation of the e-Lesen system, we no longer need to rely on runners. We have also integrated the e-Lesen system with the Departmental Enforcement System (SPJ). Under the new licensing renewal policy, which took effect on July 1, the validity period for licences has been extended to three years to make it easier for licence holders to conduct business with DBKL,” she said. — Bernama