KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Padini Holdings Berhad said today that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has unfrozen all of the company’s and its subsidiaries’ bank accounts that had been frozen as part of an anti-money laundering investigation, adding that no one from the group has been arrested or charged.

In a public statement, the retailer said all affected accounts had been released after being frozen since April.

“The Company is pleased to announce that all affected bank accounts of the Company and the Group have been unfrozen by the MACC,” it said.

Padini also said no director, officer, employee or representative of the group had been arrested or charged in connection with the investigation.

It added that neither the company nor any member of the group had been made the subject of forfeiture proceedings arising from the case.

The company reiterated its long-held position that it had committed no wrongdoing.

“The Company wishes to emphasise that it has consistently maintained, from the outset of the investigation, that neither it nor any member of the Group was involved in any wrongdoing or improper conduct,” the statement said.

Padini said the group remained committed to “the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and corporate governance”, and maintained a strict zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, bribery and all forms of unlawful or unethical conduct.

The company’s bank accounts were frozen in April under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLA) as part of an MACC investigation.

At the time, Padini said the affected accounts represented only a small portion of the group’s total deposits and that its retail operations continued without disruption.

In May, MACC said it had detained eight individuals and recorded statements from 10 others over alleged money laundering involving transactions linked to Padini.

The anti-graft agency also said the retailer itself was not a target of the investigation and was cooperating with investigators.

Padini thanked its shareholders, customers, business partners, employees and other stakeholders for their “continued trust, patience, and unwavering support throughout this period”.