KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Kuala Lumpur’s newest integrated transport hub is targeting up to 10,000 passengers a day as it strengthens connections between rail, buses and other transport services while serving as a key gateway for travellers to and from Singapore, Federal Territories Minister Hannah Yeoh said today.

Launching the LaLaport Transportation Hub, Yeoh said Kuala Lumpur sees 1.2 million people entering and leaving the city daily, with about 5.5 million journeys recorded each day, making investments in urban mobility increasingly important.

“The LaLaport Transportation Hub is a welcomed addition to Kuala Lumpur’s transport network. As a recognised and licensed terminal, it provides a comfortable boarding and drop-off point for express bus passengers right in the city centre,” she said.

She said its location beside the Hang Tuah LRT and Monorail interchange, connected via a sheltered walkway, allows commuters to seamlessly switch between rail services, buses, taxis, e-hailing vehicles and shared mobility options.

“The hub further provides waiting areas, passenger information screens, nursing rooms, food and beverage facilities, parking, taxis and e-hailing access,” she added.

While the facility is expected to handle around 3,000 passengers daily in its initial phase, Yeoh said it has the capacity to serve up to 10,000 commuters a day.

“So we need greater publicity and greater support by government agencies, local authorities, transport operators and private developers to work together to deliver infrastructure that genuinely improves the public experience,” she said.

The hub will accommodate around 150 bus trips daily involving some 30 operators, including a 24-hour express bus service linking Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, while also serving commuters using local transport services.

Yeoh said DBKL had also introduced three-year operating licences for transport terminals, replacing the previous annual renewal system.

“We are making available licensing services for three years to make it easier for business operators and provide greater assurance and security to them,” she said.

She added that the city was continuing efforts to improve safety and accessibility.

“We want Kuala Lumpur to be safe,” she said, noting that around 10,000 functioning CCTV cameras have been installed across the capital.

Yeoh also said the hub was designed to cater to persons with disabilities, senior citizens, families with young children and those with temporary injuries.

Describing the project as a collaboration between Malaysia, Singapore and Japan, she said it demonstrated how international partnerships could improve connectivity and create new opportunities for tourism and business.

“I want more sit-down sessions to examine the data so we can all benefit from this open data set,” she said, referring to the expected passenger numbers that could help guide future transport planning.

Mitsui Fudosan Asia Malaysia managing director Masayoshi Saito said the hub integrates railway services, buses and shared mobility into one location to encourage greater use of public transport.

“This mobility hub consists of railway, buses and shared mobility services, making it easier for people to reach their destination without driving private cars,” he said.

Saito thanked the Transport Ministry and its minister Anthony Loke, the Prime Minister’s Office, government agencies and project partners for supporting the project, saying it reflected a shared commitment to promoting sustainable urban mobility.

Japanese Ambassador to Malaysia Noriyuki Shikata said the launch underscored the strong cooperation between Malaysia and Japan in sustainable urban development.

He noted that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent visit to Japan reaffirmed both countries’ commitment to closer cooperation, including in energy security, and said the two nations would celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year.