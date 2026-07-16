KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Costumes representing anime, video game and movie characters have become a common sight at cosplay events organised around the capital.

Characters from series such as Naruto, Sailor Moon, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Genshin Impact, as well as superheroes from DC and Marvel comics, are among the most popular choices for participants.

However, a few participants choose to wear Nazi and Imperial Japanese military uniforms from the Second World War era, complete with replica weapons to complement their costumes.

Although regarded as an expression of personal interest and hobby, for the police, the wearing of costumes and the use of certain accessories is actually subject to legal provisions.

Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department director Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said that wearing uniforms resembling those of security forces, including foreign soldiers, at cosplay events is not automatically an offence.

However, he said the act could become an offence if done with the intention, or under circumstances, that mislead the public into believing the individual involved is an actual military member, adding that such cases would be investigated under Section 140 of the Penal Code.

“If the costume is accompanied by imitation weapon props, such as rifles, replica pistols or airsoft guns without a valid licence, the individual may be investigated under Section 36 of the Arms Act 1960 (Act 206).

“Participants must also pay attention to the ban on carrying imitation firearms that resemble real weapons, scheduled sharp weapons including the keris, machetes, spears, axes, brass knuckles and samurai swords, even if they are replicas,” he told Bernama.

Noor Hisam said that during the first six months of this year, one investigation paper was opened under Section 140 of the Penal Code following an incident in Gombak, Selangor, after a viral video showed a man wearing clothing resembling that of security personnel while carrying what was believed to be an imitation weapon, but no arrests were made.

He added that for Section 36 of Act 206, a total of 63 investigation papers were opened, resulting in 95 arrests during the same period.

“Ignorance of the law cannot be used as an excuse to avoid legal action,” he said, while advising cosplay participants and organisers to always be careful and ensure that the wearing of costumes and the use of props do not violate the law.

As such, he encouraged cosplay and anime event organisers to provide participants with clear guidelines on costumes and accessories that are not allowed and to display them at registration areas.

He said the move is not intended to restrict the creativity of the cosplay community, but rather to ensure that the activity can continue in a safe, orderly and law-abiding environment.

Meanwhile, an anime and cosplay event organiser who wished to be known only as Lman said such events focus on anime, manga and video games rather than military attire.

“These events are more about anime characters that participants are interested in, but when there are participants dressed in wartime military uniforms, the public may get the wrong impression about the cosplay event,” Lman said.

Lman added that organisers emphasised the aspect of compliance with the law by setting guidelines prohibiting participants from bringing sharp objects or replica weapons that could pose a security risk.

“We will only ask participants about the accessories they bring and check them first, and if they do not comply with the conditions, they may be asked to leave the venue or change their clothing,” Lman said.

However, for a 19-year-old private university student who wished to be known only as Daniel, the military uniform he wore was not intended to impersonate a soldier or promote any particular ideology.

Instead, he said he wore it because of his interest in history and historical reenactment.

“I am interested in history and this uniform because of its design and seeing this clothing as part of history... I wear it out of interest, not to support an ideology, and I only wear it in the event area,” he said, adding that he bought the uniform online.

Sharing a similar interest, a private sector employee who only wanted to be identified as Muiz, 27, said that he and a group of individuals have been active in the historical reenactment community for the past two years and attend cosplay events as a platform to interact with others who share the same hobby.

Another participant, who wished to be known only as San, 27, said that the replica weapons he brought were made of wood and plastic, besides admitting that every cosplay event has guidelines that participants must adhere to. — Bernama