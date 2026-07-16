KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with another motorcyclist who was riding against the flow of traffic to evade a police roadblock early this morning.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department Chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said the incident occurred at 2:30 am today along Jalan Dewan Bahasa.

He said that preliminary investigations revealed a 21-year-old local man riding a Yamaha motorcycle is believed to have turned back and ridden against the traffic flow after noticing a police roadblock.

“This action caused the motorcycle he was riding to collide with another motorcycle, a SYM model, ridden by a 47-year-old local man, at a distance of 50 meters from the roadblock location.

“As a result, the 47-year-old victim suffered severe head injuries and was confirmed dead while receiving treatment at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Zamzuri said the Yamaha motorcyclist has decided to ride against the traffic flow to avoid passing through the roadblock because the motorcycle he was riding had incomplete accessories.

He added that alcohol tests and initial urine screening tests conducted on the Yamaha motorcyclist came back negative, and he is currently detained to assist in investigations under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The Kuala Lumpur JSPT advises all road users to always obey traffic laws and to never ride against the traffic flow or take dangerous actions solely to avoid inspections by the authorities.

“Members of the public or eyewitnesses to the incident who have relevant information are urged to come forward and assist in the investigation by contacting the Tun H.S. Lee Traffic Police Station at 03-2071 9999 or any nearby police station,” he said. — Bernama