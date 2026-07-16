KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — The Second Meeting of the Fifth Term of the 15th Parliament was adjourned today after sitting for 16 days since June 22.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul, in his adjournment speech, said the meeting saw 13 Bills and several motions passed, including a debate on the 2024 Annual Report of the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (SUHAKAM).

Among the Bills passed were the Road Transport (Amendment) Bill 2026, the Sexual Offences Against Children (Amendment) Bill 2026, and the Cybercrimes Bill 2026.

Also approved were the Competition (Amendment) Bill 2026, the Competition Commission (Amendment) Bill 2026, the Control of Padi and Rice (Amendment) Bill 2026, the Witness Protection (Amendment) Bill 2026, and the Social Work Profession Bill 2026.

In addition, the Communications and Multimedia (Amendment) Bill 2026, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (Amendment) Bill 2026, the National Trust Fund Bill 2026, and the Statistics Bill 2026 were also passed.

Johari said three ministerial briefings, one minister’s briefing in the Special Chamber, and six briefings by the Select Committee chairmen on reports presented were also held during the session.

Meanwhile, he also reminded all Members of Parliament to undergo health screenings before Oct 30 and submit their health records for the Parliament’s safekeeping.

“I hope Honourable Members will take care of your health during the upcoming election campaign period,” he said.

Johari also announced that the Malaysian Parliament is hosting ‘Larian Cergas Parlimen 2026’, its inaugural fun run on July 25 to promote a healthy lifestyle and strengthen community engagement in health- and fitness-based activities.

He said the programme is open to Members of Parliament, parliamentary staff, participants of the Malaysian Youth Parliament programme, and members of the public.

Before concluding his speech, Johari expressed his highest appreciation to all Members of Parliament for their cooperation throughout the sitting, as well as to government officials, parliamentary staff, media representatives, and all parties involved in managing the proceedings of the meeting.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting was adjourned to a date to be determined. — Bernama