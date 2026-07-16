KUALA TERENGGANU, July 16 — Terengganu police will take firm action against any RXZ Members 8.0 participant found violating the law or road regulations.

Its chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairudin said that although no roadblocks would be mounted, police would continue monitoring the situation and carry out enforcement through patrols and planned operations.

He said no exemptions or special treatment would be accorded to RXZ Members 8.0 participants, and they would be issued summonses or face stern action if found committing offences.

“No roadblocks will be conducted, but enforcement will continue. There will be no special treatment or exemptions. If there is an offence, we will take action.

“We have other methods of carrying out enforcement activities, but that is part of our strategy which we cannot reveal. Therefore, I advise all RXZ Members participants to comply with the law,” he told a press conference here today.-

Mohd Khairi said 619 police officers and personnel had been deployed throughout the programme to ensure smooth traffic flow and maintain public order.

He said police would also be stationed at strategic locations, including Pantai Seberang Takir and Pantai Teluk Ketapang, to prevent illegal racing and dangerous stunts.

Monitoring at public areas, including Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ), the drawbridge and Pantai Batu Buruk, would also be stepped up to safeguard public safety.

“We expect between 100,000 and 120,000 RXZ Members participants to descend on Terengganu during the two-day event from July 31.

“We are aware of public concerns over issues such as excessive noise and the safety of other road users. We have informed the organisers in advance and reminded participants not to modify their exhaust systems in ways that could cause excessive noise.

Mohd Khairi said participants had also been advised to ensure that the accommodation or homestays they booked were legitimate to avoid financial losses.

He said police recorded one homestay scam case last year, involving losses of more than RM2,000.

“Police also recorded three motorcycle theft cases in Kuala Terengganu and Dungun. Motorcycle owners are advised to remain vigilant and take better safety precautions.

“Last year, two fatal accidents, two cases involving serious injuries and seven cases involving minor injuries involving RXZ Members 7.0 participants were recorded,” he said. — Bernama