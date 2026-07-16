SEREMBAN, July 16 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) says it is prepared for any political strategy by its rivals, including possible cooperation between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN), ahead of the Negeri Sembilan state election.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said that, based on previous political developments, including during the Johor state election, PH would not be unsettled by any political manoeuvres by its opponents and would instead remain focused on strengthening its own election machinery.

He said PH’s priority at present is to reinforce unity among its component parties to secure victory in the seats it contests.

“We have already anticipated this (the BN-PN strategy), and it is clear. That is their choice. PH will focus on our own strengths to win the seats we are contesting.

“What is important is the strength and unity among PH’s component parties in facing the election. Whatever the challenges and competition, ultimately it is up to the people to decide,” he told reporters after officiating the 2026 Kampung Angkat Madani (Madani Adopted Village), Sekolah Angkat Madani (Madani Adopted School) and Santuni Madani programme organised by the Ministry of Transport in Kampung Mantin Dalam, near here, today.

Loke was responding to a question on the cooperation between BN and PAS over their seat allocation strategy and constituency negotiations for the Negeri Sembilan state election.

Commenting on the expected keen contest, including claims that Chinese voter support could shift to opposition parties such as MCA, Loke said it was ultimately up to the people to decide.

“We (PH) will also put up a strong fight. I don’t think there is any need to comment too much because, before an election, every party can claim it has public support. What matters is the outcome on polling day,” he said.

Loke, who is also the incumbent Chennah assemblyman, said the performance of the Negeri Sembilan government under the leadership of Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun since 2018 would be PH’s main asset in continuing to earn the people’s confidence.

Meanwhile, commenting on the political impasse in Melaka following Melaka DAP’s decision to withdraw from the state administration over the appointment of nominated assembly members, he said the decision was final.

“We stated our position yesterday and respect the decision made by Melaka DAP.

“The state government has also rearranged the seating in the State Legislative Assembly, so the matter is now settled and final,” he said.

Commenting on the Madani Adopted Village initiative, Loke, who is also the Transport Minister, dismissed claims that the initiative to deliver assistance and improve rural infrastructure was a seasonal effort linked to the upcoming election.

He said the programme had been implemented continuously by every ministry since 2025 to ensure that basic facilities in villages continue to be upgraded for the benefit of local communities.

Kampung Baru Mantin was selected under the Madani Adopted Village initiative, while Kampung Mantin Dalam was chosen under the Santuni Madani programme. In addition, Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Chung Hua Mantin was selected as a Madani Adopted School. — Bernama