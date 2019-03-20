Redmi Note 7 Malaysia: Everything you need to know

The Redmi Note 7 will go on sale first via Lazada Malaysia on the 27th March 2019 and it comes with an 18-month warranty from Xiaomi Malaysia. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — The Redmi Note 7 is finally announced for the Malaysian market. This is Redmi’s new mid-range smartphone that offers a 48MP main camera for less than RM1,000.

The Redmi Note 7 is available in three several spec options and they are priced as follows:

3GB RAM + 32GB storage — RM679

4GB RAM + 64GB storage — RM799

4GB RAM + 128GB storage — RM949

The Redmi Note 7 will go on sale first via Lazada Malaysia on the 27th March 2019 and it comes with an 18-month warranty from Xiaomi Malaysia.

In terms of specs, it is similar to the China variant as it gets a 6.3″ Full HD+ display and it runs on a Snapdragon 660 processor. For imaging, it gets a 48MP + 5MP dual-camera combo while the front gets a 13MP selfie shooter.

Powering the device is a large 4,000mAh battery and it charges via USB-C. The Redmi Note 7 can support QuickCharge 4+ but you’ll need to buy a compatible charger separately. The device also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as an infrared blaster. — SoyaCincau