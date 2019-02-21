Samsung’s first 5G smartphone is bigger than the Galaxy S10+

A Samsung employee poses with the new Samsung Galaxy S10 5G smartphone at a press event in London February 20, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Apart from the Galaxy S10 trio, Samsung has also announced the Galaxy S10 5G. At first glance, you might think that this is a typical Galaxy S10 with additional 5G support but this is actually the largest Galaxy S smartphone Samsung has ever made.

The Korean smartphone maker wants to be the first to put the power of 5G in the hands of consumers and the Galaxy S10 5G is designed to take full advantage of 5G. For starters, the display is a larger 6.7″ Infinity-O display that pushes a Quad HD+ resolution on a Curved Dynamic AMOLED panel.

In terms of cameras, there are a total of four at the back. This includes a normal wide-angle 12MP dual-pixel camera with a variable f/1.5-f/2.4 aperture, a 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera, a 12MP f/2.4 telephoto shooter and a dedicated 3D Depth camera. For selfies, it gets a dual 10MP + 3D Depth camera combo that has a wider cut-out-hole compared to the Galaxy S10+.

To power up the bigger screen, the Galaxy S10 5G version also gets a larger 4,500mAh battery, which is about 10 per cent more than the Galaxy S10+.

Samsung product marketing manager Drew Blackard announces the new Samsung Galaxy S10 5G during the Samsung Unpacked event in San Francisco February 20, 2019. — AFP pic

Of course, being a 5G device, it also supports more bands which include Sub6/mmWave (28G, 39G). For 4G LTE, it can support speeds of up to 2.0Gbps downloads with 8x carrier aggregation.

The rest of the specs are similar to the top of the line Galaxy S10+. It comes with either a Snapdragon 855 processor or an Exynos 9820 unit and it is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Unfortunately, there’s no expandable microSD slot and the 5G device doesn’t come with a dual-SIM option.

The Galaxy S10 5G will be available from selected telcos which include Deutsche Telekom, EE (UK), Orange (France), Sunrise (Switzerland), Swisscom (Switzerland), TIM (Italy), Vodafone, Telefonica (Spain) and Verizon (US). According to Samsung, Galaxy S10 5G users can expect hyper-fast streaming and download speeds of up to 20 times faster than 4G when they are connected to a true 5G network. Don’t expect this device to come to Malaysia anytime soon as Malaysia has yet to commence its public 5G trials. — SoyaCincau