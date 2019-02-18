WhatsApp will soon allow you to reject new Group chat invites in upcoming update

WhatsApp is working on a new feature which could be introduced to iOS users very soon. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — WhatsApp is a must-have communication tool and with its Group chat feature, you can easily keep in touch with your friends, colleagues and family members.

Sometimes, it can be annoying especially if you’re invited to groups that you’re not interested in the first place.

To solve that problem, WhatsApp is working on a new feature which could be introduced to iOS users very soon.

According to WAbetainfo.com, WhatsApp is developing a Group Invitation system which will let you approve or reject an invitation before you’re added to a group. As shown in the screenshot below, the Group settings will be added under Settings > Account > Privacy > Groups.

By default, you can allow everyone to add you to a group and that includes other WhatsApp users that you don’t know. If you want more control, you can set this to your contacts only or force everyone to require your approval for every group chat invite. From the screenshot, it looks like you are given just 72 hours to respond to a group chat request.

Sometimes, I do receive spam in a form of a group chat whereby some random stranger will invite a bunch of people into a group before sending a mass message. This feature will definitely put an end to such nonsense. After releasing this for iOS, WhatsApp is also expected to roll out this out for their Android version later on.

If this is introduced, which setting would you use? — SoyaCincau