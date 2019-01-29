U Mobile offers unlimited calls to all networks and 1GB data for RM25/month

U Mobile has introduced a new GilerTalk GT30 prepaid plan. — Picture by U Mobile via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — U Mobile has introduced a new GilerTalk GT30 prepaid plan that offers unlimited calls to all networks for only RM25/month. On top of that, you also get a basic amount of high-speed data which is great for light internet users.

According to U Mobile, the GT30 plan is originally priced at RM30 but it’s now offered at a promo price of RM25 until further notice. Upon activation, the plan is valid for 30 days and you can use it to make unlimited calls to all local numbers on all networks all day.

Apart from free calls, the U Mobile GT30 plan also comes with 1GB high-speed data. On top of that, you can still enjoy unlimited Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with the U Mobile Unlimited Power prepaid pack as long as you top up a minimum of RM10.

To activate this U Mobile unlimited call plan, you can purchase the GT30 add-on in the MyUMobile app or you can dial 118*3*6*1# on your phone. This plan is available to all U Mobile prepaid subscribers except for those who are on U Broadband. For more info, you can visit U Mobile’s GilerTalk prepaid page.

Thanks @9VSQA for the tip! — SoyaCincau