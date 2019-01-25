‘Farming Simulator’ enters eSports with €250k league

The 2019/20 ‘Farming Simulator’ League is to conclude at FarmCon. — Picture from Instragram/Giants Software

BERLIN, Jan 25 — Video game franchise Farming Simulator is stepping into the world of esports with a €250,000 (RM1.17 million) European League.

“We have lots of eSports enthusiasts in our company who can’t wait to show the world that farming can indeed be fun and competitive at the same time,” said Christian Ammann, CEO of German video game company Giants Software.

“We believe we found the right mix of real farming and fun to play game elements to ensure everyone will find it entertaining.”

Ten tournaments held across Europe will have teams of three challenge one another to determine who is best on the digital field, Giants explained as part of a prepared statement.

Competition is expected to begin mid-2019 and run to the Giants Software FarmCon in 2020. Paris Games Week and Cologne’s GamesCom are also on the map, Ammann told the Berlin-based Esports Observer.

It will be based around the use of the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One game Farming Simulator 19, which sold 1 million copies within 10 days of its November 2018 launch.

Sponsorship for the league series comes by way of computer chip manufacturer Intel, controller brand Logitech, online server company Nitrado, and gaming chair brand Noblechairs.

The concept builds on 2017 and 2018’s Farming Simulator Championships, virtual hay-making contests that took place first at selected farming industry conventions and then Swiss video game expo Herofest. — AFP-Relaxnews