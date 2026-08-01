SEREMBAN, Aug 1 — Postal vote counting for the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election began at 5pm today.

The process is being conducted by Election Commission (EC) officials at eight official vote tallying centres across the state, in the presence of candidates’ representatives from all contesting parties and independent candidates.

Approximately 12,000 postal ballots are being counted.

On 20 July, EC secretary Datuk Khairul Shahril Idrus said a total of 13,263 postal ballots had been issued to eligible voters for the state election.

Of the total, 12,669 were issued under Category 1A to election workers, EC members and officers, police personnel, members of the armed forces, and media personnel.

A further 343 postal ballots were issued under Category 1B to Malaysian citizens residing overseas, while 251 were issued under Category 1C to officers from 11 agencies in the security and health sectors.

For the latest updates on the state polls, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama