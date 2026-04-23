WASHINGTON, April 23 — A ‌top envoy to US President Donald ​Trump has asked Fifa to replace Iran with Italy in the upcoming World Cup, the Financial ‌Times reported on Wednesday.

The plan is an effort to ​repair ties between Trump and Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after the two fell out amid the American president’s attacks against Pope Leo ​XIV over the Iran war, the FT reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

“I confirm I have suggested to Trump and (Fifa president Gianni) Infantino that Italy replace Iran at the World Cup. I’m an Italian ‌native and it would be a dream to see the ⁠Azzurri at a US-hosted tournament. ⁠With four titles, they have the ⁠pedigree to justify inclusion,” US ⁠special envoy ⁠Paolo Zampolli told the FT.

The White House, Fifa, the Italian Football Federation(FIGC) and Iran’s football federation (FFIRI) did not immediately respond ⁠to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Italy suffered a shock in March after the national team missed out on the World Cup for the third time in a row following a 4-1 penalty shootout defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina in ⁠their qualifying playoff final.

The FT reported that Iran issued a statement on Wednesday saying it was prepared for the ⁠tournament and planned to participate. Reuters could not immediately verify ⁠the report.

Iran ⁠had said earlier in April it would only decide on the ​national team’s participation in the ​World Cup once it received ‌a response from Fifa over the relocation ​of their matches from ​the US to Mexico. — Reuters