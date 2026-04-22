SINGAPORE, April 22 — A man in Singapore who repeatedly locked his 74-year-old father out of their Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat, forcing him to sleep at the void deck, was reportedly sentenced to 13 weeks jail after pleading guilty to assaulting the elderly man.

Bennie Lee Wei Ming, 40, was sentenced after admitting to two assault charges involving his father, according to Singapore’s The Straits Times.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Law Yan An reportedly told the court that Bennie had prevented the elderly man from returning home at night over the course of six months before the assault offences.

The prosecutor said Bennie would sometimes allow his father back into the flat only after requiring him to buy breakfast.

During the same period, Bennie’s mother was also forced to leave the unit and stayed with her daughter. Court documents said there was not enough space in the daughters home for both parents.

On February 22, Bennie kicked his father three times and punched his arm twice after the older man refused to buy testosterone patches for him. Court proceedings heard Bennie believed he had a perceived testosterone deficiency.

The father was later barred from entering the flat again and had to sleep at the void deck overnight.

When the victim tried to return at about 5am on February 23, Bennie again demanded the patches, threatened that “this story won’t end”, and also threatened to burn down the flat before punching his father twice near the left eye.

Two other charges, including one count of using criminal force on his mother, were taken into consideration during sentencing.