BRUSSELS, April 23 — A Malaysian delegation joined international parliamentarians and stakeholders in endorsing the Brussels Declaration at the Global Sumud Parliamentary Congress, signalling a collective push for stronger adherence to international law on Palestine and Lebanon.

The declaration affirms that international law must be applied consistently and in good faith, stressing that responsibility extends beyond recognition to concrete action in protecting affected populations and restoring dignity and self-determination.

Among its key references are findings by the International Court of Justice on the illegality of the continued occupation of Palestinian territories, as well as concerns over unfulfilled provisional measures in the case brought by South Africa against Israel.

The declaration also reiterates the inalienable rights of Palestinians and the Lebanese people, including sovereignty, accountability, reparations and control over natural resources.

Signatories committed to coordinated legal, political and economic measures, including ensuring that state and private entities do not contribute to unlawful situations through trade, investment or technological cooperation.

It further calls for accountability through international mechanisms and stresses the urgency of restoring conditions necessary for economic sovereignty, including land, water, agriculture and energy resources.

A notable component of the declaration is the call for establishing a maritime humanitarian corridor to Gaza, aimed at ensuring the delivery of essential goods where land access is restricted.

The Malaysian delegation was led by its Parliament chairman of the Palestine Caucus, Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh, together with Sumud Nusantara Command Centre (SNCC) director-general Datuk Dr Sani Araby .

Also in the delegation were caucus members, including Balik Pulau Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik, Sik MP Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman and Kuala Krai MP Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman.

The delegation was further supported by humanitarian organisations such as Majlis Perundingan Pertubuhan Islam Malaysia, Cinta Gaza Malaysia, Cinta Salam Malaysia and Gagasan MyAqsa Defender, alongside legal experts from the Centre for Human Rights Research and Advocacy and media representatives from Bernama and TV AlHijrah.

Commenting on the document, Syed Ibrahim, who is also Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, said questions often arise on what follows after such declarations, but stressed the need to build confidence and support.

“We do not want the declaration to remain merely a declaration. We will examine in detail what can be implemented at the national or regional level.

“We may not be able to implement everything, but we must choose what is most important and prioritise it … when priorities are clear, we will have a plan, God willing,” he said.

Syed Ibrahim said discussions would continue in Malaysia, involving parliamentarians, civil society groups and relevant stakeholders to formulate a more structured and coordinated approach.

He added that although the declaration is not legally binding, it carries political and moral weight, reflecting a shared commitment across both the government and the opposition.

The signing of the Brussels Declaration marked the conclusion of the Global Sumud Parliamentary Congress held here yesterday. — Bernama