KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Once seen merely as a leisure activity or hobby, e-sports is now reshaping the education landscape as its potential as a learning medium gains increasing attention.

In an increasingly technology-driven world, e-sports is no longer just a digital competitive arena but also a space that cultivates various soft and technical skills such as strategic thinking, communication, teamwork and quick decision-making.

Recently, professional Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) player Muhammad Faiz Faryzal Mohammad Farith demonstrated that active involvement in e-sports does not hinder academic excellence.

Muhammad Faiz, better known as Ryzz, achieved 9As in the 2025 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination announced recently.

Teacher Muhammad Firhan Najmi Mohd Ghaz of Sekolah Kebangsaan Meru said platforms such as MLBB help students think more critically, which in turn supports their learning process.

“When they play, they need to understand strategy, and this indirectly helps train both the left and right sides of the brain to constantly think.

“This also helps them develop more critical thinking skills,” he said, adding that he was one of the participants in the MOONTON Champion Teachers Masterclass.

The MOONTON Champion Teachers Masterclass programme, supported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS), is a professional development initiative designed for primary school teachers to strengthen teaching approaches through exposure to digital game management and innovative STEM-based teaching strategies.

The programme also provides hands-on training for teachers in organising digital gaming competitions in a more structured manner, as well as introducing the use of TinkerCad to help students explore 3D design skills. — Bernama