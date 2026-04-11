JOHOR BAHRU, April 11 — The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) exposed alleged misappropriation of subsidised packet cooking oil at a food premises in Taman Megah Ria, Masai, here during a 3pm operation on Thursday.

Johor KPDN director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo said inspections found that the premises owner had cut open packets of cooking oil and transferred the contents into bottles.

“Further inspections also found equipment such as scissors, funnels and bottles believed to have been used in carrying out the activity at the premises,” she said in a statement today.

She said the premises was also found to be storing controlled items, namely sugar and wheat flour, as well as packet cooking oil, without a valid permit.

The premises owner and manager were detained on suspicion of offences under the Control of Supplies Act 1961, she said.

“We seized the controlled goods and equipment believed to have been used in the misappropriation, and the value of the seizure is still being documented,” she added. — Bernama