TAWAU, April 11 — The Marine Police Force (PPM) in Tawau seized 30,800 litres of diesel worth RM1.16 million and arrested a local man in a raid at a warehouse on Jalan Sin San here yesterday.

Sabah PPM Region 4 commander ACP Ahmad Amri Abd Rahman said the 5 pm raid was carried out based on PPM intelligence and a public tip-off, before trailing a lorry driven in a suspicious manner to the location.

“Inspections found that illegal diesel transfer activities were taking place, and also uncovered three lorries, three skid tanks and 10 drum barrels believed to have been used for the misappropriation of controlled goods,” he said in a statement here today.

Ahmad Amri said the case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961, and enforcement operations will continue to be intensified to combat the misappropriation and smuggling of controlled goods, while ensuring economic stability and national security are preserved. — Bernama