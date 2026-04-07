KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — Tennis great Andre Agassi believes pickleball could one day earn a place at the Olympics, describing the prospect as both “realistic” and “achievable” as the sport continues its rapid global rise.

Speaking at the JOOLA Titans Tour here, Agassi said the sport’s growing international footprint and accessibility make it a strong candidate for future inclusion on the world’s biggest sporting stage.

“I do believe it’s a realistic and achievable goal,” he said when asked about pickleball’s Olympic prospects.

“I think it rightfully has its place.”

While the sport has yet to secure Olympic status, Agassi pointed to its expanding presence across multiple levels — from grassroots participation to professional tours — as a sign that it is moving in the right direction.

“We’ve seen it professionally. We’ve seen it in exhibitions. We’ve seen it across the world now in many countries,” he said.

The former world No. 1 added that broader adoption, including at the collegiate level, could further strengthen pickleball’s case for Olympic recognition.

“Seeing it in college sports would be amazing,” he said, noting that structured development pathways are key for any sport aiming to reach the Olympics.

Agassi also highlighted how the Olympics have increasingly embraced new and emerging sports, suggesting pickleball could benefit from that evolving landscape.

“Every country has the right, when they have the Olympics, to add a sport. I believe we had breakdancing in Paris, right?” he said, referencing how newer disciplines have been introduced in recent editions of the Games.

“There were some fun Australian breakdancers or something? Never mind, but yes, I do believe it’s a realistic and achievable goal,” he added.

Beyond its competitive appeal, Agassi stressed that pickleball’s accessibility gives it a unique advantage in expanding globally, particularly in markets where traditional sports may have higher barriers to entry.

“Nobody’s intimidated to try,” he said.

“You can get better every ten minutes, and you never really stop improving.”

The eight-time Grand Slam champion also dismissed suggestions that pickleball’s rise could come at the expense of tennis, insisting both sports can coexist and even benefit one another.

“I don’t see it as a zero-sum game,” he said.

“I think it helps each other… the tennis courts stay alive. How it translates to TV will become the multi-billion-dollar question. I think participation is a given on how it’s going to grow because it’s a low point of entry.”

The JOOLA Titans Tour is taking place today and tomorrow at Stadium Juara in Mont Kiara, with an exhibition match atop Merdeka 118 tonight at 8.30pm.

The match between Agassi and world No. 1 pickleball player Ben Johns will be streamed live on Astro’s YouTube channel.