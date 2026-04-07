IPOH, April 7 — A male cleaner at the Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) Sports Bowl in Tanjong Malim has been confirmed to have died of a sudden heart attack.

Muallim police chief Supt Khalid Mohamad said the district’s police headquarters received information about the incident via the NG999 system at 1.57am today.

He said a police team was dispatched to the scene and found that the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) personnel were already there, with the 53-year-old victim found unconscious in a utility room.

“The medical team performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for about 15 minutes, but the victim was pronounced dead at 2.23am. Preliminary investigation at the scene found no trace of criminal elements or suspicious injuries on the victim’s body.

“The man’s body was then sent to the Slim River Hospital for a post-mortem. The autopsy report confirmed that the cause of death was sudden cardiac arrest,” he said in a statement today.

Khalid said the case has been classified as a sudden death, with no foul play involved, and advised the public not to make any speculation that could interfere with the investigation, and to respect the privacy of the victim’s family.

Earlier, UPSI Sports Bowl manager Dzulkarnain Sapian said the victim, Mohd Radzi Ariffin, complained to his wife about having a headache before being found dead in a storage room at the premises early this morning.

According to Dzulkarnain, they only realised this at about 1am when the victim’s wife went to the bowling centre to look for her husband, who had not returned home after finishing work last night. — Bernama