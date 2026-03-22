PARIS, March 22 — Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique hailed his side’s “perfect evening” after reclaiming top spot in Ligue 1 with a dominant 4-0 victory over 10-man Nice yesterday.

Nuno Mendes opened from the penalty spot for the Parisians three minutes before the break with Desire Doue, Dro Fernandez and Warren Zaire-Emery adding three more in the second half.

Nice played the last half an hour a man down after Burundi midfielder Youssouf Ndayishimiye was sent off on his first start after a 10-month knee injury layoff.

PSG move one-point ahead of Lens, who thrashed Angers 5-1 on Friday and have played one more game. PSG and Lens will meet on April 11.

“It will be difficult until the end,” warned Luis Enrique of the title battle.

Days after keeping their Champions League title defence on track by reaching the quarter-finals with an 8-2 aggregate win over Chelsea, the Parisians were slightly less flamboyant but highly efficient in attack, despite the absence of several key players.

“Yes, it was a perfect evening. Every match presents difficulties, especially since it’s tough to play after the Champions League.

“We controlled the match; it wasn’t easy. These are three important points because Lens continue to improve, and it will be difficult until the end.”

On the Riviera, the reigning French champions notched up their third consecutive victory since their 3-1 defeat against Monaco three weeks ago.

“We showed that we are capable of improving and overcoming difficulties,” added the Spanish coach.

First goal for Dro

The visitors opened the scoring with a penalty awarded after Morgan Samson handled the ball in the box.

Portuguese winger Nuno Mendes, deployed on the left to replace the injured Bradley Barcola, ended PSG’s poor run of missed penalties after 42 minutes.

Mendes then set up Doue for his fifth league goal after the break.

Ousmane Dembele came on after an hour and was involved in the last two Parisian goals with subtle passes.

Eighteen-year-old Dro Fernandez scored his first goal for the club since arriving from Barcelona during the winter transfer window after 81 minutes.

Warren Zaire-Emery picked up a Lucas Beraldo cross to cap off the victory with five minutes to go.

But already missing several key players, Luis Enrique lost two more, with Senny Mayulu substituted just before halftime, visibly suffering a calf injury.

Then, Lee Kang-in, nursing a left ankle injury, was forced to leave the pitch after 64 minutes following a reckless Ndayishimiye tackle which resulted in the Nice player’s sending off.

Nice remain 15th, ahead of Auxerre who beat Brest 3-0, in a crucial win for their survival hopes. Auxerre are five-points ahead of Nantes.

The Burgundy side played with ten men after the dismissal of their goalkeeper Donovan Leon after six minutes but held on against Brest who drop to 11th.

Toulouse secured their second consecutive Ligue 1 victory 1-0 against Lorient with substitute Emerson scoring after a solo run nine minutes from time.

Toulouse moved into the top half of the table, climbing to ninth place and overtaking Lorient, who sit in 10th. — AFP