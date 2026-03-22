MUNICH, March 22 — Serge Gnabry scored twice and Harry Kane inched closer to the Bundesliga single-season goal record as Bayern Munich beat Union Berlin 4-0 at home yesterday.

Kane’s second-half strike took him to 31 this campaign — the same number Union have scored all season — and 10 short of Robert Lewandowski’s mark from 2020-21, with seven games to play.

“It’s still possible, I just have to keep doing what I’m doing,” Kane told reporters about the record.

“All it takes is a hat-trick or a couple of braces in a row and then it’ll look a bit more likely.”

Bayern have 97 goals this season, four short of the best mark set in 1971-72, when Franz Beckenbauer and Gerd Mueller helped the Bavarian giants tear through the Bundesliga.

Coach Vincent Kompany made five changes from the side which thumped Atalanta on Wednesday to set up a Champions League quarter-final clash with Real Madrid, but kept Kane front and centre.

Union, who had never beaten Bayern in 14 clashes, held out until the 41st minute, when Michael Olise collected a punted Leon Goretzka pass and curled the ball into the top corner.

Gnabry made it two just before the break, knocking in a rebound at the far post.

Kane pirouetted and curled in Bayern’s third just after the break, boosting his tally to 48 in 40 games in all competitions this season.

Gnabry was again in the right place to volley in with 67 minutes gone to add gloss to another big Bayern win.

Dortmund's German defender #03 Waldemar Anton (Back) and Dortmund's Algerian defender #05 Ramy Bensebaini (front) celebrate after the German first division Bundesliga football match between Borussia Dortmund and HSV Hamburg in Dortmund March 21, 2026. — AFP pic

Wild comeback for Dortmund

Ramy Bensebaini scored two second half penalties as Borussia Dortmund came from two goals down to win 3-2 at home against promoted Hamburg and all but lock up second spot.

Second-placed Dortmund are 11 points clear of RB Leipzig in third but remain nine points behind leaders Bayern.

Philip Otele and Albert Sambi Lokonga scored to put Hamburg two goals up at half-time, after Dortmund’s Felix Nmecha missed a penalty just before the break.

Bensebaini converted a penalty after 73 minutes to bring Dortmund back into the match and Serhou Guirassy hammered in a rebound while off balance five minutes later.

With six minutes left, Jobe Bellingham tried a long-range effort which hit Miro Muheim’s hand, bringing Bensebaini to the spot again.

The Algerian nervelessly converted to bring Dortmund in front and put the hosts on track for victory.

“It wasn’t a good performance,” Dortmund coach Niko Kovac told Sky Sports.

“We weren’t at the races in the first half. I wish we could play like we did in the second half right from kick-off, without a big speech at halftime.

“I said that to the lads and that’s something we need to work on.”

Bayer Leverkusen’s top-four hopes took a hit with a 3-3 draw at rock-bottom Heidenheim after leading 2-0 at half-time and 3-2 with five minutes remaining.

The draw leaves Leverkusen sixth, four points behind Leipzig, Stuttgart and Hoffenheim, who are all level on 50 points. Stuttgart have a game in hand.

“I’m speechless,” goalkeeper Mark Flekken told DAZN. “We talked at half-time about not getting complacent.”

Hoping to bounce back from Tuesday’s Champions League exit at Arsenal, first-half goals to Malik Tillmann and Patrik Schick had Leverkusen on course for a routine win.

Heidenheim fought back through a Hennes Behrens goal and a Marvin Pieringer penalty. Schick once again gave Leverkusen the lead with a header but Pieringer levelled again from a corner with 85 minutes gone.

Justin Njinmah scored the only goal as Werder Bremen won 1-0 at Wolfsburg to push their hosts closer to a first ever Bundesliga relegation.

Second-last with just one victory in the calendar year, 2009 German champions Wolfsburg could be six points from safety if St Pauli beat Freiburg today.

Elsewhere, Rhine rivals Cologne and Borussia Moenchengladbach played out a 3-3 draw. — AFP