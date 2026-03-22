KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — National Moto3 rider Muhammad Hakim Danish Ramli delivered an impressive performance in the Brazilian Grand Prix (GP) qualifying session to secure third on the grid for today’s main race.

The AEON Credit-MT Helmets-MSi rider clocked 1 minute 26.448 seconds (s) in Qualifying 2 (Q2) at the Autodromo Internacional de Goiania circuit.

LevelUp MTA rider Joel Esteban of Spain set the fastest time and will start from pole position after recording 1:26.241s.

Argentina’s Valentin Perrone of Red Bull KTM Tech3 finished second in qualifying with a time of 1:26.447s.

The result puts Hakim Danish in contention for his first podium of the season after opening his 2026 campaign with an 18th-place finish at the Thailand GP earlier this month. — Bernama