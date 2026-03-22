KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — The issue of non-revenue water (NRW), which remains high in several states, including pipe leaks, water theft and ageing infrastructure, significantly impacts the efficiency of the country’s water supply system.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said continuous efforts are being intensified to upgrade the system, strengthen monitoring, and reduce NRW rates to ensure that every drop of water reaches the people.

Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, said the government is committed to strengthening policies and implementation in the water sector through a more sustainable and integrated approach.

“This includes investment in smart technology, holistic water resource management, and inter-agency cooperation to ensure the country’s water security is always guaranteed,” he said in a Facebook post in conjunction with World Water Day (WWD) celebrations today.

Fadillah said that Malaysia is blessed with abundant water resources, but the challenges of management and sustainability are becoming increasingly complex in line with climate change and rapid development.

“At the same time, we cannot take lightly the threat of water source pollution. Irresponsible activities, waste disposal, and land use changes are putting pressure on our rivers and dams,” he said.

Therefore, he said the Water Sector Transformation Roadmap 2040 (AIR 2040) also serves as Malaysia’s long-term plan to improve the country’s water management, ensure sufficient clean water supply, and make the water sector more modern and sustainable.

However, Fadillah said that the government’s efforts alone are not sufficient without the support of the people, and water-saving practices need to be made a daily culture.

“Use water wisely, fix leaks at home, and avoid wastage.Every small action we take has a big impact on the future of the country’s water supply,” he added.

The international WWD theme this year is “Water and Gender Equality,” which emphasises justice, equality, and the role of all parties regardless of gender in managing water resources.

Meanwhile, the national-level WWD theme is “Water Belongs to Everyone,” which reminds us that every individual has the right to clean, safe, and sufficient water for a prosperous life. — Bernama