SYDNEY, March 22 — Japan coach Nils Nielsen hailed the character of his “inspirational” side after they withstood a sustained Australian barrage to win the Women’s Asian Cup, with the Greenlander calling the title well-deserved.

His talented team proved untouchable in reaching yesterday’s final, but were pushed all the way by the Matildas with Maika Hamano’s long-range 17th minute strike all that separated them in front of more than 74,000 fans in Sydney.

“I’m very lucky to be working with players that are that good,” said Nielsen, a former Denmark and Switzerland coach who has been at the helm since late 2024.

“Japan can be an inspiration for many in some ways. We can find a style that fits our players because they are talented.

“We couldn’t find our own rhythm but the character of the players, the way they never stop playing, makes us 10-20 per cent better.

“It’s nice to be good, it’s nice to be charming but if you don’t win the tournament, it doesn’t count,” he added.

“We didn’t play as well as we could have but they still made it count. It’s been too long since Japan last won a trophy so it was very important and well-deserved.”

As world number six, Japan were favourites despite being in front of a partisan crowd willing on an Australian side desperate for their first trophy since the 2010 tournament.

It could have gone either way.

Arsenal’s Caitlin Foord had three clear-cut chances for the hosts, and Australia peppered the Japanese goal in the last 15 minutes searching for an equaliser.

But Nielsen’s side clung on with some back-to-the-wall defence to earn a third continental title after winning in 2014 and 2018 — both also against Australia and by the same scoreline.

Nielsen was gracious in his praise of Joe Montemurro’s battling side.

“Australia are a world-class team with world-class players. They were led well by Joe who always had something up his sleeves,” he said.

“We had a brilliant goal thanks to Maika. She’s a talented youngster who’s on the way up.”

Montemurro said it has been “an excellent journey” for his squad despite the bitter defeat as they now look ahead to the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.

“I’ve got 26 warriors out there that for 21 days have been absolutely fantastic,” he said.

“Sometimes things fall for you, sometimes they don’t. But I think for us, this has been an excellent journey. We played top teams, and that’s what we wanted.

“We solidified ‘us’ as a footballing team, and what we mean,” he added. “We now have to start looking forward, and I’ll try to keep the belief going.” — AFP