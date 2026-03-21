LONDON, March 21 — Video review technology will be available on six courts at this year’s Wimbledon, the All England Club announced, reported PA Media/dpa.

The introduction of Electronic Line Calling last year caused some controversy, with a high-profile malfunction marring Sonay Kartal’s fourth-round clash against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

But that has not stopped organisers giving the green light to more technology, with players in singles matches on the six show courts permitted to challenge certain calls made by umpires, for example on whether a ball has bounced twice or if a player has touched or leaned across the net.

It will also apply to hindrance calls, which could prove contentious – in Indian Wells last week, Britain’s Jack Draper controversially lost a point after the umpire decided, on review, that a gesture he had made had put off his opponent Daniil Medvedev despite the point continuing.

Meanwhile, scoreboards will display a visual signal when shots are out after feedback from last year’s tournament that fans struggled to hear the automated calls. — Bernama