KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — A 10‑year‑old boy from Kuching has died of rabies, marking Sarawak’s third fatality from the disease this year.

The Sarawak Health Department said that the child had been bitten by a stray dog on February 11 but did not receive medical attention after the incident, as reported by Free Malaysia Today.

The department said the boy had cleaned the wound himself at home, which meant he did not receive the immediate medical care required after a suspected rabies exposure.

“The victim was brought to a clinic on March 13 before being referred to Sarawak General Hospital and being admitted to intensive care on the same day,” the department said in a statement.

It said laboratory tests confirmed rabies infection on March 14 and that the boy died four days later on March 18.

According to the department, the boy began showing symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, stiff neck and hydrophobia on March 11.

It said the delay in seeking treatment after the dog bite was the main contributing factor in the case.

The department reminded the public that rabies can spread through bites, scratches or contact with the saliva of infected animals, including dogs and cats.

It advised that any bite or scratch wound should be washed under running water with soap for at least 15 minutes before seeking immediate medical care.

The department also urged the public not to feed stray animals, avoid handling carcasses of animals that died without known causes, and ensure pets receive annual rabies vaccinations.

It said 87 people have died from rabies in Sarawak since the outbreak was declared in July 2017.