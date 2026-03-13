ALOR SETAR, March 13 — A man suffered burns to his face and chest after his house in Kampung Padang Gaong near Langkawi was destroyed in a fire that also killed 27 of his cats this morning.

Langkawi Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Zone 4 chief Mohd Zamri Abd Ghani said they received an emergency call about the incident at 8.47am and arrived at the scene about 15 minutes later.

“Upon arrival, firefighters found that the blaze involved a single-storey house and had destroyed about 55 per cent of the living room area.

“A man in his 40s suffered burns to his face and chest, estimated at about 30 per cent. He was taken to Sultanah Maliha Hospital in Langkawi for treatment,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Zamri said initial information from the victim indicated that there were 30 cats belonging to him kept in cages inside the house.

“A total of 27 cats died in the fire, while three others were rescued. The blaze was fully extinguished and the operation ended at 10.52am,” he added. — Bernama