MELBOURNE, March 8 — Home hero Oscar Piastri Sunday sensationally crashed on his way to the grid for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix and is out of the race with major damage to his McLaren.

The Australian, who qualified fifth fastest, hit the kerb at Turn 4 and spun into the barriers.

“Oscar collided with the wall on the laps to grid. He’s okay,” McLaren said.

“Oscar’s car is being recovered from the track. Sadly he won’t start the Aus GP.”

No Australian driver has won their home race since Alan Jones in 1980, but that was a non-championship race before Australia was added to the F1 calendar in 1985. — AFP