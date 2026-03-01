DUBAI, March 1 — India’s double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu said that ‌she was left stranded at ​Dubai airport on her way to the All England badminton tournament ‌after the flight operations were suspended in ​the city as a result of the ongoing conflict in the region.

Explosions were heard across the ​Gulf as Iran responded with a salvo of missiles, including in the United Arab Emirates’ capital of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, leading to Dubai International ‌Airport suspending all flights.

“To everyone who has ⁠been messaging and ⁠checking in, thank you, it ⁠truly means a lot. ⁠I am ⁠safe right now, stuck here with my team, and we are doing okay ⁠as the situation around the war with Iran continues to evolve,” Sindhu wrote in a post on social media on Saturday. In an update on Sunday, she added ⁠that they have been “moved to a more secure place” while they “wait for things to ⁠settle”.

The All England Open tournament is scheduled to ⁠start ⁠from March 3.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) did ​not immediately respond to ​a request for comment ‌made outside business hours regarding ​any contingency plans. — AFP