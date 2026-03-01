KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry, through its diplomatic missions in the Middle East, has been extending consular assistance to Malaysians stranded in several countries due to flight cancellations amid the current developments in the region.

The ministry, also known as Wisma Putra, said all contacted individuals remain safe and accounted for.

“At the time of this update, our Missions are extending assistance or in communications with Malaysians who are stranded among others in Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Syria, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates,” it said in an advisory issued on Sunday.

Wisma Putra has strongly advised all Malaysian travellers to get in touch directly with their respective airlines for the latest flight schedules and route adjustments due to the very fluid situation on the ground, as well as flight disruptions and sudden airspace closures.

“The Foreign Ministry’s Operations Room in Putrajaya is actively coordinating consular efforts,” it said.

Wisma Putra also strongly advised all Malaysians to halt all non-essential travel to the region in the immediate future and to register their presence immediately via E-Konsular at https://ekonsular.kln.gov.my to facilitate timely communication and assistance.

It also urged Malaysians to adhere strictly to instructions from local authorities, shelter in place if advised, and continuously monitor the official social media pages of their respective Malaysian diplomatic missions for real-time local updates.

“The ministry urges all Malaysians to remain calm, avoid spreading unverified rumours, and rely strictly on official news sources and official Ministry channels for accurate updates,” it added.

For emergency consular assistance, Malaysians in affected areas who are unable to reach out to Malaysian Diplomatic Missions may contact the Ministry’s Operations Room directly at +603-8887 4570 or via email at [email protected]. — Bernama