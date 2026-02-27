KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) has appointed former national junior player Lim Kenn as its head of Talent Pipeline Development, effective March 1.

BAM, in a statement today, described the move as a strategic initiative aimed at aligning state-level development programmes with national standards, bridging the quality gap to ensure a smoother transition for players to the elite level.

In his new role, Kenn will monitor state Badminton Associations (BAs) and oversee the overall talent pathway structure to ensure state programmes align with the national training framework.

His mandate includes strengthening training structures, enhancing coaching methodologies, improving fitness monitoring and implementing a more systematic sports science approach.

The initiative also involves sharing national expertise, including the latest training modules, match video analysis and modern tactical approaches, with the state BAs.

BAM added that through long-term planning, clear targets for the 2032 and 2036 Olympic Games could be identified earlier to ensure continuity in the national team’s performance.

Meanwhile, BAM Performance Committee chairman Datuk Seri Lee Chong Wei believes that this coordinating bridging step is important to ensure that each state aligns with the technical and performance direction set at the national level.

“BAM will conduct regular monitoring every two or three months by sending national coaches to the states to assess player development and provide guidance to state coaches.

“The state BAs play a very important role in producing players for the national squad, as strength at the grassroots level is the foundation of Malaysia’s success,” said Chong Wei. — Bernama