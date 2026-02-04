IPOH, Feb 4 — The body of a suspected murder victim was found at Sungai Jambatan Kampung Lubuk, Changkat Keruing, near Pantai Remis, tomorrow, January 29.

Manjung police chief ACP Hasbullah Abd Rahman said they received information from members of the public regarding the discovery of the man’s decomposed body floating in the river at about 5.30pm.

“The victim was found clad in just a T-shirt and had no identification documents,” he said in a statement today.

He said forensic officers from Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun here confirmed that the cause of death was due to blunt trauma to the head, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

“Those with information regarding the case can contact investigating officer ASP Mohd Azalan Ab Karim at 019-392 7837 or the Manjung District Police Headquarters Operations Room at 05-688 6222 or the WhatsApp hotline 017-682 8005 to assist in investigations,” he said. — Bernama