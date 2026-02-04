KOTA KINABALU, Feb 4 — Sabah FC have signed four new foreign players to strengthen the squad for the remainder of the Super League 2025/2026 season and the MFL Challenge Cup.

The four imports are French forward Chris Marlon Ondong Mba, who can also operate as a winger; Haitian striker Belfort Kervensfils; Croatian midfielder Duje Ljubic; and Thai–Spanish defender Ernesto Amantegui Phumipha.

Chris Marlon Ondong Mba described his decision to join The Rhinos as an important step in his professional career, as well as an opportunity to embark on a new footballing challenge in Asia.

He said although he had received several lucrative offers to return to Europe, his desire to continue testing himself in Asia prompted him to choose Sabah FC as his next destination.

“I left Europe with success and for me, success in Asia is just as important. I am a player who lives for challenges every day,” he said in an interview shared by Sabah FC here today.

Commenting on his role with Sabah FC, Chris described himself as a versatile player capable of playing as a striker or winger, thus providing more tactical options for the team.

Meanwhile, Ernesto said he felt comfortable and positive playing for Sabah for the first time.

“The supporters give me a lot of motivation and although there were not many fans at the stadium during the previous match, I could already feel their support and it is good for me and the team,” he said.

With his extensive experience playing abroad, Belfort is expected to help strengthen the team’s frontline.

Prior to joining Sabah, the Haitian featured for one season with Lalitpur City, who competed in the Nepal League during the 2024/2025 season.

Sabah is his second club in the Malaysian League, as Belfort Kervensfils previously played for Kelantan FC in the 2021/2022 season.

Meanwhile, Ljubic, a young midfielder from Croatia, previously played for NK Hrvace.

The 21-year-old is believed to be capable of bringing youthful energy, tactical discipline and significant potential for development with the team.

The combination of experienced players and young talent reflects Sabah FC management’s careful planning in building a more balanced and competitive squad. — Bernama