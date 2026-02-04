KUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 4 — A total of 12 Selangor FC supporters were charged at two Magistrate’s Courts here today on charges of possessing and testing positive for drugs, on Monday.

All of them nodded when all the tentative charges were read out separately and no plea was recorded from them after the charges were read out before Magistrate Iffah Nabihah Mohd Ishak and Magistrate Noor Mazrinie Mahmood.

Muhammad Amirul Izham Anuwa, 26, was charged with two charges of possessing cannabis (1.12 grammes gross weight) and nimetazipam (0.37 grammes gross weight) at the Kuala Terengganu district police headquarters (IPD) at 9.30pm, on February 2.

The charge was brought under Section 6 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (ADB) which is punishable by imprisonment for up to five years or a maximum fine of RM20,000 or both and Section 12 (2) and punishable under Section 12 (3) of the same act which carries a fine of up to RM100,000 or imprisonment for up to five years or both.

Iffah Nabihah allowed the accused to be bailed at RM5,000 with one surety and set May 10 for mention of the case pending the pathology report.

In the same court, Muhamad Amirul Izham along with five others namely Akmal Haqim Amir Hamzah, 25; Asyraaf Syazwan Azman, 25; Mohamad Alif Aiman Abdullah, 26; Muhammd Akmal Hakim Abd Aziz, 29; and Adam Hakimi Misra, 20, face charges of injecting into their bodies suspected to be tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) at the Terengganu police contingent headquarters (IPK) on the same date between 2.55 am and 3.45 am.

They were charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the ADB and are punishable under Section 15 of the same act which carries a fine of up to RM5,000 or a maximum imprisonment of two years, as well as a supervision order of between two and three years, if convicted.

The court set bail at RM2,000 with one surety each and fixed May 10 for mention of the case for Muhammad Amirul Izham while April 5 and 6 for mention of the case for the other five accused while awaiting pathology reports.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Ely Nazihah Ahmad Yunus while all the men were represented by lawyers from the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK) Nur Wahidah Kamilah Razalli.

Before Noor Mazrinie, six more Selangor FC supporters were charged with injecting drugs into their bodies on the same day.

They are Ziyad Zulkifli, 26; Ahmad Naqiuddin Ahmad Nordzri, 29; Muhammad Afiq Haikal Gunawan, 27; Muhamad Asyraf Azli, 25; Muhamad Syafiq Junaedi, 27; and Mohamad Shafirul Hisham Hassan, 26.

Based on the charge, Muhamad Asyraf was charged with injecting methamphetamine into his body while the other five accused were charged with THC at IPK Terengganu between 12.30pm and 3.31am in accordance with Section 15(1)(a) of the ADB and are punishable under Section 15 of the same act.

The court allowed all the men bail of RM2,500 with one surety and set April 30 for mention of all cases.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Nur Anith Nabila Rusli while all the accused were represented by lawyers from YBGK.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairuddin on Monday said a total of 33 Selangor FC supporters were remanded for possession and testing positive for drugs, as well as obstructing the duties of public servants in connection with the commotion that occurred at the Kuala Terengganu Drawbridge on Sunday.

The incident at about 6.30pm on Sunday occurred before the Super League match involving Terengganu FC against Selangor FC at Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in Kuala Nerus, that evening. — Bernama