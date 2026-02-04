KOTA KINABALU, Feb 4 — Putatan District Council is investigating reports that sacks of documents, allegedly from several government departments, were found dumped at a beach near the Putatan Public Market.

District Officer Masawi Salleh said an internal probe would be conducted to determine the cause and assess compliance with established records management procedures.

The documents are reportedly linked to the Council, the Putatan District Office and Putatan Public Works Department. They were brought to public attention in a video shared on Monday by TikTok account Ranau Media.

“A review visit by the Sabah State Archives was also conducted the same day, during which the office fully cooperated,” he said.

As an initial measure, all discarded documents will be recovered and secured, while temporary corrective steps are being implemented to prevent a recurrence.

“The office will also review and streamline document management and disposal procedures to ensure full compliance with regulations and official guidelines,” he said.

Masawi said the matter is being viewed seriously and reaffirmed the office’s commitment to strengthening governance and public service integrity. — Daily Express