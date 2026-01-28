FRANKFURT, Jan 28 — Tottenham manager Thomas Frank said Randal Kolo Muani and Wilson Odobert are “fine” and will be ready to face Eintracht Frankfurt despite being involved in a car accident in London yesterday.

Speaking in Germany before Wednesday’s final Champions League league-phase match, Frank said the French duo, who did not fly with the team, would arrive later and would play.

“Kolo Muani and Wilson Odobert are both fine. Unfortunately, they were both involved in a minor accident,” Frank told reporters, saying the players were “on their way to the airport” at the time.

“Everyone else involved in that accident was fine. It was a tyre blowing up. So, they are little bit delayed but they will land later tonight.

“I fully expect them to be available for tomorrow.”

The coach also said defenders Pedro Porro and Micky van de Ven had picked up injuries and would not play in Frankfurt, deepening Spurs’ major injury woes.

“Pedro hasn’t travelled. Unfortunately, he picked up a hamstring injury so he’ll be out for four weeks,” the Dane explained.

“Micky hasn’t travelled. A minor thing. It is possible he is available for the weekend.”

The London side have been hit by injuries to several key players this season, with Frank saying earlier in January his side is “cursed”.

Richarlison, Mohammed Kudus and Rodrigo Bentancur are all out with hamstring injuries, Ben Davies and Lucas Bergvall have ankle complaints and Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison are sidelined with serious knee injuries.

Tottenham’s Radu Dragusin, Yves Bissouma, Mathys Tel, Conor Gallagher and Souza are also unavailable, having not been added to the club’s Champions League squad.

Spurs brought in Gallagher and Souza in the winter window and Frank said Tottenham were “in the market” for more players, adding “we’ll do everything we can to improve the squad”.

‘Plenty of noise’

Spurs have struggled in the league this season, leading to calls for Frank’s sacking, but have impressed in Europe.

The Europa League winners sit fifth in the 36-team table and can secure direct progress to the last 16 with a win at Frankfurt.

“We have a great opportunity to secure a position in the top eight, which would be a very good achievement,” Frank told reporters.

“We’re positive, we’re looking forward to it and that’s what we’re focusing everything on.”

Playing in the Champions League for just the second time, Frankfurt sit in 33rd spot and are one of four already-eliminated teams who will play their final match in the competition on Wednesday.

However, the presence of France international Kolo Muani will give the home support something else to focus on.

The 27-year-old played one season in Frankfurt before drawing fan ire by forcing a 95 million euro ($113 million) move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2023.

Frankfurt winger Ansgar Knauff, who played alongside the forward, said earlier on Tuesday “there was plenty of noise surrounding his exit”.

“A lot happened. I don’t think it’ll be such a warm welcome from the fans, but it’ll be nice to see him again,” Knauff added. — AFP