SHAH ALAM, Jan 28 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has voiced concern over a culture of slander and the spread of allegations, particularly on social media, which run counter to Islamic teachings.

His Royal Highness said such acts should not be taken lightly as they have the potential to undermine ukhuwah and weaken unity among Muslims.

“Let there not be among you those who take pleasure in spreading false news, distorting facts or exaggerating minor issues to the extent of causing unease among members of the kariah and the community.

“This must not be taken lightly, as a single misstep could lead to disputes within society,” he said at the presentation of the instruments of appointment involving 850 mosque nazirs and imams at Balairong Seri, Istana Alam Shah, Klang.

In this regard, the Sultan reminded all nazirs as well as mosque and surau committee members not to be quick to believe false news and to verify the authenticity of information before sharing it, noting that the sin of slander is greater than that of killing. — Bernama