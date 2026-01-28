LONDON, Jan 28 — Aston Villa signed Tammy Abraham from Besiktas yesterday to bolster their forward options for an unexpected Premier League title challenge.

Abraham returns to England after five years abroad with Roma, AC Milan and the Turkish giants for the past six months.

Villa are just four points adrift of leaders Arsenal as they aim for a first top-flight league title since 1981.

Unai Emery’s men are also among the favourites to win the Europa League.

Villa will reportedly pay £18 million (RM97.9 million) for Abraham after Besiktas exercised an option to turn his loan move from Roma into a permanent transfer earlier this month for £11 million.

The 28-year-old already has fond memories of Villa Park from a loan spell during his time at Chelsea.

Abraham scored 26 times in 40 appearances to fire Villa back into the Premier League from the second-tier Championship.

“Some clubs play a big part in your journey and stay with you,” Abraham said.

“I’ve scored goals, faced challenges, and grown as a player and as a man.

“I’m back at Aston Villa, ready to work and give everything.”

Abraham eventually left Chelsea in 2021 to seek more first-team football at Roma in a £34 million deal and helped win the Italians first ever European trophy by lifting the Conference League in his first season.

However, an anterior cruciate ligament injury derailed his progress in the Italian capital before joining Milan on loan for the 2024/25 campaign.

He joined Besiktas in July and netted 13 times in 26 appearances in all competitions. — AFP