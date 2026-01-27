SEMENYIH, Jan 27 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today gave an assurance that any Malay reserve land acquired for road development projects will be fully compensated, a point he said was confirmed to him by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Speaking at the launch of Semenyih’s public infrastructure development here, Anwar also stressed his demand for greater efficiency in project implementation at all levels.

“I believe that other projects must be managed as efficiently as possible. Once everything has been agreed upon and follows the proper regulations, I want the process to be expedited,” he said.

He added that delays should be avoided for all projects, from large urban developments to small community initiatives like prayer halls.

New burial ground for Semenyih

Separately, Anwar announced that a new burial ground has been approved for Semenyih to address a growing shortage of space and support the local community.

He explained that the new Islamic burial site, which will be managed by the state Religious Department, is a necessary step due to projected increases in mortality rates.

“Emphasis is being placed on this due to the expected increase in mortality rates, with projections of more than 3,000 deaths over the next five years,” he said.

Once completed, the new site is expected to provide around 100,000 burial plots to meet future demand.